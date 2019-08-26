A Sand Lake family got more than they bargained for on vacation to the Great Smoky Mountains.

Another family -- a much furrier and fussy family -- broke into two of the family's rental vans as they were packing up to leave their Airbnb in the Gatlinburg, Tennessee area.

In the video, snapped by Prussia Hawley's daughter, one bear can be seen walking right up to the van's passenger side door and opening it -- just as any human would. The bear started going through the van, rummaging around for snacks left inside.

The family says it was the best part of their vacation.

The owner of the rental property says it's not uncommon for bears to come around, but this was the first time they'd heard of bears opening up car doors to get what they want.

Closer to home, there is a bear roaming around the Walker area and the northwest side of Grand Rapids. It's been spotted numerous times in the recent weeks, but officials say it's "getting sick of city life" and moving out of the area.

RELATED VIDEOS:

Other headlines on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.