West Michigan veterinary clinics experience backlog due to pandemic

Because of the increase in "pandemic puppies" and "COVID kittens," pet parents may have to wait weeks or months for an appointment at their primary care vet.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Veterinary offices across the nation are experiencing a backlog of clients needing care, and the same can be said for animal hospitals here at home.

The demand is so high right now for vet care that it's taking some pet parents weeks or even months to get an appointment. But one local vet believes that will improve as more COVID restrictions are lifted.

One of the reasons there’s a backlog is because COVID safety protocols limited to the number of appointments available at vet offices on a given day.

Another reason is the increase in so-called “pandemic puppies” and "COVID kittens."

One local vet estimates that pet ownership in West Michigan went up by at least 10-15% during the pandemic, which means a surge of new clients.

Unfortunately, immediate care for standard things like a wellness check or vaccines options are limited.

Red Barn Veterinary Clinic in Grand Rapids does offer a unique solution.

“We work on a walk-in basis. Kind of a first-come, first-serve basis. Which the downside is on most days you have a minimum waiting period of 30 minutes up to on some Saturdays, I’m not kidding, people wait three hours to see us," Michael Curley, with Red Barn Veterinary Clinic, said.

Curley says as more COVID restrictions are lifted there will be more appointments available at local clinics but it may take some time for things to level off.

Another reason there’s a backlog is, like in other industries, there’s a shortage of workers — both veterinarians and technicians.

Curley encourages pet parents to have patience as things start to return to normal.

