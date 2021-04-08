Western Michigan University requiring masks indoors

The announcement comes after Kalamazoo County's COVID-19 transmission rate was upgraded to "substantial".

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University announced Wednesday that masks will be required indoors, regardless of vaccination status, effective immediately. This mandate extends to students, staff, faculty and visitors.

The announcement comes after Kalamazoo County's COVID-19 transmission rate was upgraded to "substantial". The announcement says that once the county's transmission rate falls, the mask requirement will be removed in compliance with current CDC guidelines.

"Throughout the COVID-19 world health crisis, to inform our safety protocols, we have closely monitored the course of the pandemic and public health guidance, adapting our strategies as appropriate to protect the campus community," WMU says.

University officials say the campus community has handled previous mask mandates well.

"During surveillance of mask-wearing adherence on Western’s campus as part of a CDC study, close to 100% of students, faculty and staff were observed wearing masks when expected and wearing them properly, meaning covering both mouth and nose," the statement reads.

WMU says that anyone refusing to follow the mask mandate will receive appropriate disciplinary action.

WMU officials are continuing to encourage students to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

