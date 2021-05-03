Whitmer, Gilchrist announce Michigan has administered 7 million vaccines

To date, 50% of eligible Michiganders have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist released a statement Monday as Michigan is set to surpass seven million vaccine doses administered.

“Today, Michigan will surpass seven million doses administered of the safe, effective COVID-19 vaccines,” said Whitmer. “We’ve put shots in arms of 1 in 2 Michiganders 16 and up and over 1 in 3 are fully vaccinated, including 2 in 3 seniors."

Whitmer stated that the rollout continues to speed up and Michigan has administered six million vaccine doses in just over four months.

As Michigan gets closer to achieving the goal of equitably vaccinating 70% of Michiganders 16 and up, Whitmer says we have to remember that we are still in this fight against the virus. She stressed that we must continue following basic public health protocols we know work: masks, social distancing and hand washing.

"The way to put this pandemic behind us, however, is to get vaccinated. The vaccine is the most effective way to protect you, your family, and your community and get us back to normal sooner," said Whitmer. "Together, we will emerge from this pandemic stronger than ever and celebrate summer together with friends and family. We will become the state that beats this damn virus."

To date, 50% of Michiganders have received at least one dose, with 38% of Michiganders being fully vaccinated, moving the state closer to its goal of equitably vaccinating at least 70% of Michiganders ages 16 and older as soon as possible.

“The COVID-19 vaccine has been tested for safety and is trusted by doctors. From smallpox to polio and now COVID, vaccines have a long history of hope and healing," said Lt. Governor Gilchrist II. "The COVID-19 vaccine is our best shot to being free from this pandemic, and the quickest way for our lives to return to normal is for everyone to get vaccinated.”

