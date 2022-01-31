Whitmer has nearly $10M for election, shifts funds to party

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s reelection campaign reports raising an additional $2.5 million over two months but also transferring out $3.8 million it can't spend because Republicans’ longshot recall efforts failed.
Entering the election year, the first-term governor’s account had about $9.9 million, according to a report filed Monday. That dwarfs all 13 Republican challengers.
Kevin Rinke, who contributed $2 million toward his candidacy, led the GOP field with about $1.5 million in the bank.
Whitmer had collected nearly $4 million in excess contributions above the limit under an exception to fight potential recalls.
She transferred $3.5 million that wasn't spent on recall-defense activities to the Michigan Democratic Party, and returned $250,000 to donor Mark Bernstein.
RELATED VIDEO:
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.