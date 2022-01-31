Whitmer has nearly $10M for election, shifts funds to party

Entering the election year, the first-term governor’s account had about $9.9 million, according to a report filed Monday. That dwarfs all 13 Republican challengers.

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s reelection campaign reports raising an additional $2.5 million over two months but also transferring out $3.8 million it can't spend because Republicans’ longshot recall efforts failed.

Kevin Rinke, who contributed $2 million toward his candidacy, led the GOP field with about $1.5 million in the bank.

Whitmer had collected nearly $4 million in excess contributions above the limit under an exception to fight potential recalls.

She transferred $3.5 million that wasn't spent on recall-defense activities to the Michigan Democratic Party, and returned $250,000 to donor Mark Bernstein.

