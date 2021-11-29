Whitmer says no mask mandate in sight, despite new variant and peaking COVID-19 numbers

"I can't tell you what six months from now is going to look like. I can tell you, the more people that get vaccinated, the better outlook we have," Whitmer said.

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer hosted a roundtable discussion on the automotive chip shortage with other state leaders in Lansing Monday afternoon. As the press questioned the governor, the conversation soon shifted to the state of COVID-19 in Michigan and the new omicron variant.

Whitmer says her administration is watching the progress of the new variant closely.

"At this juncture, these vaccines still hold up well against all the variants that have come and gone, but viruses mutate," she said.

Which is why, Whitmer explains, getting vaccinated and wearing masks while inside is crucial.

"Our COVID numbers are too high. They've always been too high, even when they were small. Any COVID is too high, especially when we have access to vaccines and we know masking works."

She explained the most important thing to do right now is get vaccinated, which is how Michigan residents can support overworked hospital workers.

When questioned why not implement a statewide mask mandate, Whitmer pointed to the mask requirements in many schools across Michigan. She said her goal is simply to educate residents with the best public health practices.

"Frankly, when you look at hospitalizations in Michigan, the overwhelming majority are unvaccinated people. It's preventable at this juncture," she said before leaving the roundtable.

