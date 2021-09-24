Whitmer to nix budget provision that tries to ban mask rules

The provision would prevent the state health director and local health officers from issuing or enforcing orders that require kids under age 18 to wear a mask.

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office says she will declare unenforceable a Republican-written budget provision that seeks to ban indoor mask requirements for children.

The Democrat had been expected to block the language as unconstitutional since $55 billion in spending was passed by the Legislature this week.

Spokesman Bobby Leddy confirmed next week's move Friday, calling the proposed restriction "dangerous." The provision, which isn't tied to spending, would prevent the state health director and local health officers from issuing or enforcing orders that require kids under age 18 to wear a mask.

Various counties mandate masking in schools to curb COVID-19.

