x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
News

Whitmer's veto of reading scholarships sparks voucher debate

The funding would have gone to Grand Valley State University to disburse up to $1,000 each to public K-5 students not proficient in reading.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this July 12, 2021, file photo, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at a vaccine mobilization event before Vice President Kamala Harris takes the stage at the TCF Center in Detroit. Gov. Whitmer's reelection campaign said Tuesday, July 20, 2021, it raised $8.5 million to date this year, the most for any gubernatorial candidate in a non-election year in Michigan history. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's veto of $155 million in proposed spending on reading scholarships for students has sparked fresh criticism from opponents who say it would have addressed pandemic-related learning loss and approval from those who liken the grants to vouchers. 

The Democratic governor struck the Republican-backed program while signing a $17 billion school budget this month. It would have been funded with federal COVID-19 aid. 

The Republican-controlled House unsuccessfully tried to override the veto last week. 

The funding would have gone to Grand Valley State University to disburse up to $1,000 each to public K-5 students not proficient in reading.

Related Articles

Related video:

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.