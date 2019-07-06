On Saturday and Sunday, Michigan residents and visitors can kick off summer with the Department of Natural Resources' Three Free weekend.

For two full days from June 8-9, people can visit state parks, ride the off-road trails and go fishing—all for free.

The state holds two free fishing weekends a year—one in the summer and one in the winter.

There are also two free ORV weekends a year; the second one is scheduled for Aug. 17-18. The DNR allows people to ride designated routes and trails without buying a license or trail permit.

This weekend, the DNR is waiving the Recreation Passport entry fee to Michigan's 103 state parks.

“Michigan is home to some of the best outdoor recreation opportunities and most beautiful natural spaces you’ll find anywhere,” said DNR Director Dan Eichinger.

