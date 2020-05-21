A way too early Michigan basketball preview

Michigan radio analyst Terry Mills spoke with Mike Lacett about the upcoming season.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Assuming there is a college basketball season, or at least some semblance of it, Michigan radio analyst Terry Mills believes it could be a good one for the Wolverines. After all, as Juwan Howard enters his second season as head coach, Mills believes he'll be a lot better prepared for the challenges that lie ahead.

"I think he’s going to definitely improve," Mills told 13 On Your Side. "Going forward, I think he’s seeing what it’s going to take."

Of course just how great it could be, centers on Isaiah Livers' decision to skip his senior season and go pro. Whatever he decides, Mills says, the Kalamazoo native, will thoroughly think it through before coming to a conclusion.

"This guy is very mature," said Mills. "He knows the game, he knows what he needs to do, and I think he’ll make the right decision."

But Livers or not, there are some big question marks for the program. With Zavier Simpson and Jon Teske graduating, Mills is concerned U of M may not have proper leadership, at least at the start of the season.

"Oh man that’s big," he explained. "Anytime you lose that leadership, especially coming from X at point guard, a guy that’s very boisterous and just went about his business the right way. Teske the same way.

Mills says other guys are going to step up quick. And he’s looking directly at Franz Wager and Brandon Johns.

"Hopefully with this pandemic going on, guys can get back in this gym, start practicing, and get some work done. I think these guys will be ready to go."

According to Mills, Michigan has the tools and talent to be a force in college basketball. The task will be putting it all together.

More news on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.