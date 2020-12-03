GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Big Ten Conference announced the rest of the men's basketball tournament, effective immediately.

University of Michigan was set to play against Rutgers at noon on Thursday, however that game will not happen now.

The announcement comes after a number of national and local events have been canceled or postponed due to rising concerns over the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

"The Big Ten Conference will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic," the conference said in a statement Thursday.

"The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus," the statement on the Big Ten website read.

"Some things are bigger than basketball," University of Michigan head coach Juwan Howard said in a statement. "This is a global situation and we need to make sure we follow the guidance and direction of the experts and health officials."

"While we are disappointed of not being able to play this event — especially for Zavier and Jon, we need to stay bonded together during this time. We want everyone to stay safe and take precautions to protect yourselves and loved ones. We are a Michigan family ... forever.“

RELATED: NBA suspending season over coronavirus concerns

The NBA announced Wednesday that season was suspended "until further notice," after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for coronavirus.

Back in Michigan, the Michigan High School Athletic Associated announced it would limit fan attendance at upcoming events. Several Michigan colleges and universities have also canceled in-person classes amid the COVID-19 concerns -- they will be transitioning to online session for the rest of the semester.

There are two confirmed cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Michigan and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency to mitigate the spread of the virus.

►Do you have more questions about COVID-19 in Michigan? Check out the state's website.

The state has set up a website for COVID-19, and their preparations for dealing with the virus

RELATED VIDEO:

More COVID-19 News on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.