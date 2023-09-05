Godwin Heights grad Marshawn Kneeland grateful to stay at Western Michigan after hitting the transfer portal

However, being in Kalamazoo this year almost did not happen. This offseason, Kneeland hit the transfer portal and committed to play for Deion Sanders at Colorado.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — West Michigan football fans have seen Western Michigan star defensive lineman Marshawn Kneeland score touchdowns before. He did it as a star just down the road at Godwin Heights High School.

"I am going to go out there and I am going to give it my all every single time anyway regardless of who we play or how we play," Kneeland said.

In the Broncos first game of the season, he scored his first collegiate touchdown. It was a big man score against Saint Francis. Kneeland is enjoying the ride.

"I definitely love it here," Kneeland said. "Compared to the past year, I think with everybody locking in we could have a great season."

However, being in Kalamazoo this year almost did not happen. This offseason, Kneeland hit the transfer portal and committed to play for Deion Sanders at Colorado.

"I just took a visit," Kneeland said. "I don't know. It's Deion."

But then he met the Broncos new head coach Lance Taylor, and knew he could not leave home.

"I think it would be better for me here anyway," Kneeland said.

Taylor says keeping the redshirt junior in town was critical.

"I couldn't tell you how excited I was when he made that announcement and he told me he was coming back," Taylor said. "I was just thankful that he gave me the opportunity. He loves it at Western. He loves what we are building and he wants to be a part of what we are building moving forward. That was a huge piece in the culture going forward."

The big guy admits he felt really bad entering the portal, especially when so many people who care about him are still here in West Michigan.

"It's definitely great to still be able to go home and visit my high school," Kneeland said. "Still seeing those people. Still seeing the people that are there in the hometown that I grew up with and seeing family, obviously. This is just a great experience."

It's an experience Kneeland will never take for granted.

"As long as I go out there and ball every day, give 100 percent effort," Kneeland said. "All I can. I can get a lot of publicity here and still go to the NFL from here, so why leave?"

Kneeland and the Western Michigan Broncos play at Syracuse on Saturday.

