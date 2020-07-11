x
Iowa's Goodson rushes for 113 yards as Iowa wallops Michigan State

Michigan State quarterback Rocky Lombardi, left, is pressured by Iowa defensive lineman Chauncey Golston, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Tyler Goodson ran for 113 yards and two touchdowns as Iowa throttled Michigan State 49-7.

Goodson led a balanced Iowa offense (41 runs, 29 passes) that racked up a season-high point total.

The sophomore’s outing included a career-long 71-yard scamper, which set the Hawkeyes up for their sixth touchdown of the day.

It was a shaky outing for Michigan State’s junior quarterback Rocky Lombardi, who completed 17 of his 37 throws for 227 yards and three interceptions.

