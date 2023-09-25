Suspended MSU coach Mel Tucker shares five reasons why his contract should stand

The sidelined Michigan State Head Football Coach is accused of misconduct by activist and rape survivor Brenda Tracy.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State's suspended head football coach shared a 12-page report Monday detailing five reasons why his contract should remain intact.

Last week, Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller told Mel Tucker he would be fired without compensation for misconduct involving activist and rape survivor Brenda Tracy.

The notice the AD sent to Tucker said the sidelined coach would have seven days to respond and share why he should remain on the payroll.

Attorneys representing Tucker sent their response to the notice to terminate, calling out MSU's investigation into the matter.

"First, Tucker did not breach the Agreement in any capacity, much less a material one. He did not engage in unprofessional or unethical behavior or “moral turpitude” by any stretch of the imagination. In fact, as discussed below, under Michigan law, assault and battery does not even constitute “moral turpitude,” and the flimsy foundation of the University’s finding—a private relationship involving mutual flirting and one instance of consensual phone sex—falls far short of the mark," the report compiled by TNG Consulting, LLC and signed by Brett Sokolow said.

Tucker is on year three of his $95 million, 10-year contract.

If MSU fires him with cause, they would not have to pay him what's left on the contract.

Tracy said Tucker sexually harassed her during a phone call in April 2022. Eight months later, Tracy filed a complaint with the school’s Title IX office and the investigation was completed in July. A hearing is scheduled for the week of Oct. 5 to determine if Tucker violated the school’s sexual harassment and exploitation policy and a ruling could take up to 60 days.

You can read the email report Tucker's attorney sent to Haller here:

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

