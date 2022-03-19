Michigan State takes down Davidson in first round of NCAA Tournament

MSU narrowly defeated Davidson with Joey Hauser leading the team with 27 points.

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Michigan State defeated Davidson in a close game Friday night in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

MSU's Joey Hauser led the way with 27 points for the Spartans.

Michigan State led at halftime 32-31 and the second half of the game proved to be just as close.

Former Spartan, Foster Loyer, put up 12 points in their loss against the Spartans and Luka Brajkovic led Davidson with 18 points.

The Spartans never led by more than 6 during the matchup and there were several lead changes throughout the game.

MSU will take on Duke in the next round of the tournament on Sunday.

