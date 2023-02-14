MSU student who survived deadly shooting shares her story

Madison Adamini was working on campus when the shelter-in-place alert was issued. She and her coworkers hid for hours, receiving updates from other students.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Hours after a gunman allegedly killed three people and critically injured five others at Michigan State University, students who survived the attack are sharing their stories.

The initial report of an active shooter on campus came in around 8:18 p.m. Monday in Berkey Hall.

Police received multiple calls about a shooting inside the hall. When they arrived, officers found several victims, two of which were dead.

The suspect then moved to the Michigan State Union building, adjacent to Berkey Hall, where he allegedly opened fire again, killing one.

The suspect, a 43-year-old man, was later located off-campus. When police approached him, he allegedly turned the gun on himself. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Now, students are speaking out about their experiences.

Madison Adamini, a facilities student manager, said she was at work in Brody Hall when the secure-in-place alert was issued.

She said students were rushing past the hall in an attempt to get to safety. At that point, she and her coworkers went to the mechanical room and into a crawlspace, where they stayed for nearly four hours.

"I was pretty calm, but everybody around me was getting a little hysterical," Adamini said. "And there were lots of phone calls and some tears down in the basement."

She said they took turns using a charger to keep their phones from dying as they received texts and updates from other students on campus. Adamini said waiting in the basement for information was difficult to do.

"It doesn't feel good to be part of a statistic either," she said. "And my partner had mentioned before, how there was a school she thought she might have gone to but she didn't think she could do it because there had been a mass shooting there before too. But now it's just the same thing."

Adamini also called for gun control, saying the mass shootings across the U.S. need to be addressed.

While police were working to clear the campus early Tuesday morning, Adamini said parents were already lined up, waiting to take their students home.

"Everybody's packing up and leaving. They're gonna be gone for a while."

All campus activities are canceled for 48 hours, including sports, classes and other events. Everyone is asked to stay away from the university Tuesday.

Campus police are expected to have more information during a press conference at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 844-99-MSUPD or email tips@police.msu.edu.

