x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Msu

Suspect accused of opening fire on Michigan State's campus found dead

Michigan State University Police said they believe the shooting suspect turned the gun on himself.

More Videos

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University Police and Public Safety say the person accused of shooting at least five people and killing three on the East Lansing campus has died.

Authorities said during a news briefing Tuesday morning they believe the gunman died from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Photos of the suspect were released around 11:30 p.m. Monday night.

Police had described the suspect as a Black male who is shorter in stature, was wearing red shoes, a jean jacket, and also wearing a baseball cap that is navy with a lighter brim. 

Officials said the suspect was on foot for a time and was last seen walking out of the Michigan State University Union building before being found.

Investigators say there is no longer a threat to campus, and the shelter-in-place has been lifted.

All campus activities are canceled for the next 48 hours. This includes athletics, classes and other campus-related events. 

READ MORE: 3 confirmed dead, 5 injured after suspect opens fire at Michigan State University 

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Before You Leave, Check This Out