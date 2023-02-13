Suspect accused of opening fire on Michigan State's campus found dead

Michigan State University Police said they believe the shooting suspect turned the gun on himself.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University Police and Public Safety say the person accused of shooting at least five people and killing three on the East Lansing campus has died.

Authorities said during a news briefing Tuesday morning they believe the gunman died from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Photos of the suspect were released around 11:30 p.m. Monday night.

Police had described the suspect as a Black male who is shorter in stature, was wearing red shoes, a jean jacket, and also wearing a baseball cap that is navy with a lighter brim.

Officials said the suspect was on foot for a time and was last seen walking out of the Michigan State University Union building before being found.

Investigators say there is no longer a threat to campus, and the shelter-in-place has been lifted.

All campus activities are canceled for the next 48 hours. This includes athletics, classes and other campus-related events.

