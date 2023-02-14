'Our hearts are with these young victims': President Joe Biden releases statement on MSU shooting

MSU police said Anthony McRae, 43, is accused of shooting at least five people and killing three in several locations on the East Lansing campus Monday evening

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — President Joe Biden released a statement Tuesday expressing support and condolences on the deadly Michigan State University shooting that claimed the lives of three students and injured several others.

MSU police said Anthony McRae, 43, is accused of shooting at least five people and killing three in several locations on the East Lansing campus Monday evening. McRae was confronted by law enforcement early Tuesday morning and is believed to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to authorities.

"Jill and I are praying for the three students killed and the five students fighting for their lives after last night's shooting," said Biden in a statement. "Our hearts are with these young victims and their families, the broader East Lansing and Lansing communities, and all Americans across the country grieving as the result of gun violence."

Authorities have identified the three students who were killed; Brian Fraser, from Grosse Pointe, Arielle Diamond, from Grosse Pointe and Alexandria Verner, from Clawson.

"I spoke to Governor [Gretchen] Whitmer and directed the deployment of all necessary federal law enforcement to support local and state response efforts. I assured her that we would continue to provide the resources and support needed in the weeks ahead," said Biden.

Whitmer ordered all U.S. and Michigan flags at public buildings and grounds to be lowered Tuesday and remained lowered until further notice to recognize those killed and injured.

"Michiganders and Americans everywhere are thinking of you today," said Whitmer during a press conference at MSU on Tuesday. "The whole state of Michigan is wrapping its arms around the Spartan community today."

In his statement, Biden called on Congress to pass gun law reform in the wake of the shooting, saying that "Action is what we owe to those grieving today in Michigan and across America."

Biden also spoke at the National Association of Counties early Tuesday afternoon and briefly addressed the shooting.

"I want to take a moment to say our our hearts are with the students and the families of Michigan State University. Last night, I spoke with Governor Whitmer and the FBI and additional federal law enforcement are on the ground assisting the state and local folks and three lives have been lost and five seriously injured. And it's the family's worst nightmare. It's happening far too often in this country. Far too often. While we gather more information, there's one thing we do know to be true. We have to do something to stop gun violence in our communities," President Biden said.

A motive in McRae's shooting remains unknown, as he wasn't affiliated with the university.

