Matchup: No. 4 Michigan (10-1, 8-0 Big Ten) at No. 10 Ohio State (10-1, 7-1).

When: Noon, Saturday.

Where: Ohio Stadium; Columbus, Ohio.

TV/radio: Fox; WWJ-AM (950), WTKA-AM (1050).

Line: Wolverines by 4½.

Michigan

Out: P Brad Robbins, DB Benjamin St-Juste, DE Luiji Vilain, QB Dylan McCaffrey, RB Berkley Edwards. Questionable: DE Chase Winovich, OT Juwann Bushell-Beatty.

Ohio State

Out: DE Nick Bosa, WR Austin Mack. Questionable: OL Branden Bowen, K Sean Nuernberger, WR Cameron Brown. Probable: WR Terry McLaurin, LB Baron Browning, OL Thayer Munford, RB Mike Weber.

Scouting report

When Michigan has the ball

It has been a downward trend for Greg Schiano's Ohio State defense. A unit that was stout against the run and, at times, questionable against the pass a year ago has turned into just plain questionable. OSU's defense allows nearly 6 yards per play, has a Big Ten-worst 35 plays of 30 yards or more and is a wreck on first and second down. The Buckeyes can rush the passer, even without Nick Bosa, as Chase Young and Dre'Mont Jones are more than capable.. But, mostly, this group has been bad. Maryland hammered Ohio State on the edge to the tune of 339 rushing yards last week. Purdue used motion and got mismatches en route to 539 yards earlier this season in a lopsided win. Discipline is the issue for Ohio State. If U-M can get matchups with its tight ends against OSU's linebackers, success can be had. And if Michigan can hammer the edge the way it has been able to do against most teams this season, with Karan Higdon and Shea Patterson's zone-read game, it'll find yards.

When Ohio State has the ball

If you've read this far and are wondering how Ohio State's 10-1, here comes your answer: Dwayne Haskins might be the best passing quarterback Ohio State has ever had. His arm, accuracy and field vision is NFL level. He doesn't need much space, and he has an array of wide receivers capable of turning nothing into a touchdown. Ohio State has the No. 2-ranked pass offense in America, only behind Oklahoma. The difference this year has been the inability to control games via the ground, something everyone has grown accustomed to during the Urban Meyer era. The Buckeyes can be one dimensional, at times, even with a burner like J.K. Dobbins in the backfield. But when Haskins is protected (which can be an issue), he's lethal. Michigan has to be wary of the middle of the field, against slants and crosses. Haskins is mobile enough to take advantage of sloppy rush lanes. Ohio State could bring in backup Tate Martell in running situations. There are threats all over the place. But the key to everything is Haskins. When he is pressured with disciplined rush lanes and close gaps, Ohio State becomes one-dimensional and can stumble.

Know the foe: Ohio State

Urban fatigue

Urban Meyer has looked exhausted all season after going through an offseason firestorm, and eventual suspension, surrounding an investigation about whether he lied about knowledge of alleged domestic violence claims against ex-assistant coach Zach Smith. He has legitimate health concerns that are stress related. And there has been plenty of stress. Ohio State has gotten through it with 10 wins. But barely, despite entering the year with the most talented roster in the Big Ten. A blowout against Purdue, close calls against Nebraska and Maryland. This has not been the type of Meyer-led teams we're used to seeing.

Offensive line

This has been the worst rushing offense of Meyer's Ohio State tenure. It hasn't been horrible (182.4 yards per game), but it hasn't been dependable. Part of this has been Haskins' inability to equal the quarterback rush success seen from J.T. Barrett and Braxton Miller. Part of it has been slippage on the offensive line. The Buckeyes haven't struggled in terms of tackles for loss and sacks allowed, but they have in terms of establishing themselves at the line of scrimmage this season. Not a traditional Meyer group.

Talent-rich

Ohio State has the best eraser in the Big Ten. For all the errors the Buckeyes have made and for every time this team has looked choppy, its ability to erase all of it in a matter of seconds is unmatched in this league, and it shows in the passing game. While OSU hasn't been perfect, the threat of everything clicking at once always has been there. And if it does, all these concerns start to fade. Because this team at its absolute best should be incredibly dangerous. Whether or not we see that is the big question.

Two cents

Rashan Gary

If Chase Winovich plays, odds of him being 100 percent seem low. Michigan has capable backups in Kwity Paye and Josh Uche, and both have been outstanding in specialized roles this season. U-M's defensive tackles have to do their part in the pass rush game this week. But this has to be Rashan Gary time. It has been a frustrating year for him due to injury. But all that can wash away with his best game Saturday. Gary has to be able to go all day long, much like a healthy Winovich can and has. Much like his mentor and former Michigan stalwart Chris Wormley used to do. He has to make an impact, whether it's eating space and creating for others or simply finishing on his own.

Go get it

Michigan has no doubt saved a variety of looks it believes will work against this Ohio State defense. Jim Harbaugh had several last season, they just weren't executed. U-M should hope to win the toss so it can take the football and unload what it has right away. Drive down the field, score a touchdown, take the crowd away and let your defense flex. Wind it up and let loose as early as possible in this game because, frankly, Michigan has been the better team all year. Ohio State's biggest advantage Saturday is the home field. The quicker it takes that away, the better.

Prediction

The ultimate finishing exam. Michigan's the better team. I've spent all week trying to figure out what an Ohio State win would look like and best I can figure, it'd be something featuring U-M mentally falling apart and playing below the standard it has set for itself. This team has prided itself all year on the finish. This is it right here. The best team doesn't always win games like this. But title teams find a way to slam the door. I think Michigan's in that class.

The pick: Michigan 24, Ohio State 17

