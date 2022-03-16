Here's what you need to know about Michigan's first round NCAA Tournament opponent

When it comes to scouting Colorado State (25-5), you have to start with the man Juwan Howard calls the head of the snake: junior David Roddy.

INDIANAPOLIS — When it comes to scouting Colorado State (25-5), you have to start with the man Juwan Howard calls the head of the snake: junior David Roddy. He's a 6-5, 255-pound guard that’s capable of breaking down any defense if they’re not ready.

“He is able to get downhill to finish over top of the lane," said Michigan head coach Juwan Howard. "He's also very physical, shoots the ball from the outside.”

Roddy averages 19 points a game, but he’s got a sidekick in Isaiah Stevens who helps out the scoring with 15 points a contest. Together, they lead a scrappy group that may be short in stature, but big in heart.

"I think it's just the way we play basketball," Roddy said at a press conference ahead of Thursday's first round NCAA Tournament matchup with Michigan. "We're very unselfish and can move the ball really well from side, top, to side. So, for us, that's just the way we play offense, really."

The Rams are coached by Niko Medved. Had he just not signed an extension through 2029, you might have heard his name in the running for some open coaching jobs. He’s done wonderful work with Colorado State in four seasons, taking them to their first NCAA tournament in nine years.

"I want these guys to take moments to say 'hey,' to look around, to enjoy it, to appreciate the fact that they're here," said Medved.

But, at the same time, no one on the six-seed Rams is planning for this to be a one and done. Despite the fact that they're a higher seed than 11-seed Michigan, they're a two and a half point underdog. Going into this game, they want to prove the doubters wrong.

"The ball still has to bounce the same," said Stevens. "We're excited to go out there and compete and try to put our best foot forward and win the game."

Tipoff is set for 12:15 Thursday in Indianapolis. The winner plays either Tennessee or Longwood in the second round Saturday.

