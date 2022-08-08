Western Michigan football partners with Beautiful Lives Project

The Broncos welcomed 40 kids and adults with disabilities to work out with them.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Western Michigan football team is working hard during fall camp ahead of the 2022 college football season, but on Monday the Broncos had their most important practice to date.

The team welcomed 40 kids and adults with disabilities to join them at the indoor Seeyle Athletic Center to work out.

This was part of the Beautiful Lives Project. Co-founder Bryce Weiler had been in contact with Broncos head coach Tim Lester since 2017 to try and set something up.

Five years later, the schedules finally aligned and the disabled kids and adults were able to play with the Broncos.

"We're in the middle of camp and our guys have been grinding out there," Lester said. "For them to come in here and see how lucky they are to have the ability that they have and to share it with other people, it's a lot of fun. The smiles on the kids faces has been the best part."

The participants were put through some tough tackling, throwing and kicking football drills. They sharpened their skills and left with smiles.

"Both the adults and children with disabilities at this event will learn football skills," Weiler said. "But most importantly though, they will gain a confidence to realize that they can do anything they want to do in their life."

Lester hopes to make this an annual event with the Beautiful Lives Project. He is fine with it taking place at any time but is shooting for the event to take place in the spring.

The Beautiful Lives Project held an event in East Lansing with the Michigan State Spartans back in April.

It just so happens the Broncos open up the 2022 college football season on the road against the Spartans. Kick off is on Friday September 2.

