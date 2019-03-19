ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Domino's Pizza is offering half-off pizzas to celebrate the start of March Madness.

The pizza chain is giving 50 percent off all menu-priced pizzas ordered online through March 24. The offer is valid through Domino's website, mobile app, Google Home, Amazon Alexa, Facebook Messenger and voice ordering with Dom.

The NCAA basketball tournament begins Tuesday. Michigan and Michigan State are both ranked as No. 2 seeds.

Last year, Domino's sold more than 2 million pizzas during the 2018 semifinals and championship game night combined. The chain also produced dough equivalent to the weight of 22 million basketballs.

