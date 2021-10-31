x
Eagles run for 4 TDs in 44-6 victory over winless Lions

The Lions go into their bye week as the NFL’s only winless team.
Philadelphia Eagles running back Jordan Howard (24) falls into the end zone for a 4-yard touchdown run as Detroit Lions free safety Tracy Walker III (21) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT — Boston Scott and Jordan Howard each had two touchdowns on the ground, helping the Philadelphia Eagles run over the Detroit Lions in a 44-6 win Sunday. 

The Eagles ended a two-game losing streak against a team that was very accommodating. 

The Lions go into their bye week as the NFL’s only winless team.

The break gives first-year coach Dan Campbell extra time to figure out how to avoid leading the league’s first 0-17 team after being a tight end on the first 0-16 team in Detroit 13 years ago.

