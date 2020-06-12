Eastern Michigan gets 1st win, 53-42 over Western Michigan

Despite the loss, Western Michigan’s game next week against Ball State will be for the MAC West title.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Preston Hutchinson was 19 of 30 for 315 yards and three touchdowns and Eastern Michigan earned its first victory of the season with a 53-42 win over Western Michigan.

Darius Boone Jr. ran 25 times for 148 yards and a touchdown and Samson Evans added 61 yards rushing and a TD run for the Eagles.

The 53 points were the most Eastern Michigan has scored in the 56-game history of the all-time series with the Broncos. Despite the loss, Western Michigan’s game next week against Ball State will be for the MAC West title.

