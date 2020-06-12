x
Eastern Michigan gets 1st win, 53-42 over Western Michigan

Despite the loss, Western Michigan’s game next week against Ball State will be for the MAC West title.
Eastern Michigan running back Shaq Vann (5) is tackled by Western Michigan cornerback Patrick Lupro during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Ypsilanti, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Preston Hutchinson was 19 of 30 for 315 yards and three touchdowns and Eastern Michigan earned its first victory of the season with a 53-42 win over Western Michigan. 

Darius Boone Jr. ran 25 times for 148 yards and a touchdown and Samson Evans added 61 yards rushing and a TD run for the Eagles. 

The 53 points were the most Eastern Michigan has scored in the 56-game history of the all-time series with the Broncos. Despite the loss, Western Michigan’s game next week against Ball State will be for the MAC West title.

