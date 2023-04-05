EGR grad Jillian Brown transfers from Northwestern to Virginia

The former Michigan Miss Basketball candidate just wrapped up her sophomore season at Northwestern.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Former East Grand Rapids High School girls basketball star Jillian Brown has found a new home.

Brown announced on social media on Thursday morning she will take her talents to ACC country and join the Virginia women's basketball program.

so excited for this next chapter🫶🏽 lets work @UVAWomensHoops 💙⚔️🧡 pic.twitter.com/q9kBOS5NXb — Jillian Brown (@Jillianbrown_4) May 4, 2023

The former Michigan Miss Basketball candidate just wrapped up her sophomore season at Northwestern. She averaged 6.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1 steal and 1 assist per game this past season.

Brown scored a career-high 18 points during a 71-69 double overtime win over Michigan during her freshman season. In her first season playing collegiate basketball, Brown started 25 of the 27 games she played and averaged 8 points per game.

The Brown family has produced a lot of basketball talent over the years. Jillian's older sister, Olivia, played college basketball at St. Bonaventure before transferring to Valparaiso. Jillian's little sister, Macy, just broke the EGR scoring record set by Jillian during her senior season. Macy was named the 2023 Michigan Miss Basketball and will play in college at Michigan.

Virginia women's basketball head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton is thrilled adding a former Top 50 recruit in the country.

“I’m ecstatic about the addition of Jillian,” Agugua-Hamilton said. “She is an amazing young woman. She is a high-character, hard-working, culture-defending kid who wants to be a part of something special! She is a high IQ versatile guard that can shoot, drive, defend and rebound with length. She is a great addition to our family!”