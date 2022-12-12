Ferris State's Caleb Murphy shares special bond with mother

Murphy did not just break the record. He shattered it. However, that isn't why his mom beams with pride.

Example video title will go here for this video

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Ferris State is going back to the Division 2 National Championship game, and a lot of that is due in large part to the Bulldogs best player on the field.

That would be defensive end Caleb Murphy, who recorded a sack fumble that changed the momentum in the national semifinal game against West Florida.

After not getting a sack for the first time this entire season last week, Caleb Murphy (@calebmurphy008) made his presence known with a momentum changing sack and forced fumble. @FerrisFootball pic.twitter.com/DZNUFV6Tyb — Mark Skol, Jr. (@markskoljrTV) December 11, 2022

Murphy set the NCAA record for sacks in a single season this year. Right now, he's at 25.5 and that number only keeps increasing. He is also a finalist for the Harlon Hill Trophy, given to the best player in Division 2 football.

Perhaps the reason why Murphy hit that sacks number in 2022 is because of his mother Tamantha.

She asked him his goals for the season prior to Week 1, and his top priority was to break the Division 2 sack record set by Grand Valley State's Matt Judon with 21 sacks back in 2015.

Murphy did not just break the record. He shattered it. However, that isn't why his mom beams with pride.

"I am super proud," Tamantha said. "He is an amazing human being. He does the right thing. He thinks of others and he's unselfish. I am super proud of all of his accomplishments. College graduate. That's the most important."

After hearing his mom say those words in front of him, Caleb was brought to tears.

"My mom is my best friend," Caleb said. "I would do anything for her. To make her happy, makes me happy. We do everything together. It means the world to me. I can count on her for everything. Anything and everything is awesome."