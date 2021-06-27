Grossman's 10th-inning squeeze bunt lifts Tigers over Astros

The Tigers went 5-2 against Houston this season.

DETROIT, Michigan — Robbie Grossman's squeeze bunt in the 10th inning drove in the winning run and the Detroit Tigers won a duel of small ball, beating the Houston Astros 2-1 for a split of their four-game series.

The Tigers went 5-2 against Houston this season. There were a total of only seven hits in their final meeting this year, and Detroit needed just three to win.

Houston brought in reliever Blake Taylor to begin the 10th with Akil Baddoo starting on second as the automatic runner. Jonathan Schoop's groundout moved the winning run to third. Grossman bunted Taylor's first pitch to the third-base side of the mound and Baddoo beat Taylor's desperate flip.

