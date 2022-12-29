Jason Polin on track to break Western Michigan's hat trick record

In Western Michigan's 21 games this season, Polin has recorded a hat trick in five of those games.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — To no one's surprise, Western Michigan's Jason Polin was named the 2022 Great Lakes Invitational MVP.

Polin perhaps played the best tournament ever in the event's storied history scoring a record six goals in two games. That's two games and two hat tricks for Polin.

Recording a hat trick might seem like a unusual feat for a college hockey player, but Polin is making it a routine.

In Western Michigan's 21 games this season, Polin has recorded a hat trick in five of those games. That is just under a 25 percent rate.

"It's funny when you do everything right, the right way consistently, how you get rewarded," Western Michigan associate head coach Jason Herter said. "When he is getting the success he is, he earned it. That's over time from his freshman year to now. That's a testament to him and his teammates."

Polin has the most hat tricks in the country in college hockey, but recording hat tricks is the last thing on the Broncos captain's mind.

"Obviously, it feels great," Polin said. "I just want to contribute in any way to help this team be successful and win games. If I am getting the bounces and the puck is going in, then great. I just want to do whatever I can to help this team succeed."

Polin is closing in on the Western Michigan single season hat trick record. With five hat tricks, Polin is one hat trick away from tying legendary Bronco Ross Fitzpatrick's single season record of 6, which was set back in the 1981-82 season.

