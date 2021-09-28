Lions cut LB Jamie Collins, a week after trying to trade him

Detroit announced the move Tuesday, two days after leaving him inactive against the Baltimore Ravens.

DETROIT, Michigan — The Detroit Lions released veteran linebacker Jamie Collins, a week after acknowledging they were exploring options to trade him.

Detroit announced the move Tuesday, two days after leaving him inactive against the Baltimore Ravens.

Detroit coach Dan Campbell said the team decided it was time to play Derrick Barnes and Jalen Reeves-Maybin ahead of Collins after he played poorly in a loss at Green Bay.

The former New England Patriot was one of many players former Lions general manager Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia reunited with in Detroit. He signed a $30 million, three-year deal last year.

