Kansas lands Hunter Dickinson, college basketball's top transfer target

Dickinson, the most accomplished player to ever enter the NCAA transfer portal, picked Kansas over Villanova, Maryland, and Kentucky.

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Hunter Dickinson saga has come to an end, with the former Michigan star committing to join Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks in a video posted on social media Thursday morning.

Dickinson became the most accomplished player to ever enter the transfer portal when he did so back in late March, and after a month of rumors and speculation he will end up in Lawrence, Kansas with the Jayhawks, who he picked out of a top four that included Villanova, Kentucky, and his hometown team Maryland.

Locked on Jayhawks host Derek Johnson is thrilled for the addition, not just because of what he brings to Kansas but how he will make the players already on the roster even better.

"All the sudden having Hunter Dickinson makes every player a little better as a three point shooter," Johnson said. "Everybody gets more open threes with Hunter Dickinson on the floor, because he's a good passer and he's going to get double-teams."

Dickinson led the Wolverines to a 1-seed and an Elite 8 appearance as a freshman in 2020-21, earning second-team All-American honors. He posted 18.5 points and a career-high 9.0 rebounds per game last season, while improving as an outside shooter with a 42.1% mark from beyond the arc.

It's been a great offseason for Kansas, who return star point guard Dajuan Harris and forward KJ Adams, and bring in Towson sharpshooter Nick Timberlake and former five-star guard Arterio Morris via the transfer portal.