EAST CHICAGO, Ind. - Grand Valley State University's former all-time leading rusher, Martayveus "Marty" Carter is in critical condition following a shooting over the weekend.

It happened at a gas station in East Chicago, Indiana, according to the Northwest Indiana Times. Carter was one of two people shot and was left in critical condition. The second person, Brian Thomas, a 30-year-old from Hammond, Ind., succumbed to his injuries.

Former #GVSU star RB Martayveus Carter in critical condition after a weekend shooting at a gas station in Indiana. Carter is the Lakers' all-time leading rusher. pic.twitter.com/MJon6c59Ge — Dan Harland (@DanHarland) July 30, 2018

Marty Carter is an Indiana native who came to West Michigan to play football for Grand Valley State University -- previously Carter played at East Chicago Central High School. Carter led the team to its first sectional and regional championships in program history in 2013. Carter is the Lakers' all-time leading rusher with 3,728 yards and 36 TDs in 36 games. He also caught 35 passes for 209 yards and one TD.

Carter recently announced he was forgoing his senior year at GVSU for the supplemental NFL draft.

Marty Carter against Wayne State University, Courtesy gvsulakers.com

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM