Mary Free Bed hosts Grand Rapids' first wheelchair lacrosse tournament

This weekend the Grand Rapids Frenzy will be playing in their first tournament with a home crowd.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There was plenty of action at Eagles Ice Center in Grand Rapids today, but not for ice hockey. The sticks were flying, the stakes were high, and 13 ON YOUR SIDE had the pleasure to see the Grand Rapids Frenzy win one of their matches today at their very first home tournament.

Grand Rapids' first wheelchair lacrosse tournament welcomed five teams from around the country, with close to 60 athletes taking part this weekend. The sport is played on a roller hockey rink, using basketball wheelchairs and a no bounce ball. The Grand Rapids Frenzy are experiencing a tournament of their own in front of a home crowd for the first time.

Molly Mckinney, sports coordinator for Mary Free Bed expressed her excitement for seeing the tournament come to life.

"I think is absolutely incredible to be able to host a tournament here in Grand Rapids for all these athletes, just because there's this is the third tournaments, there's the national tournament, and then one in the month of June. So it's just really nice to be able to bring everyone together and play a lot of lacrosse," said Mckinney.

This tournament tis the latest addition to Mary Free Bed's Wheelchair and Adaptive Sports program. The Future Frenzy will also be scrimmaging at the event. It is made up of 12 to 15-year-olds training to be the next generation of wheelchair Lacrosse athletes.

"Sports are a very powerful thing for everyone. So it's just very cool to see that teamwork and that camaraderie, all the lessons that you learned from sports outside of that. So it's just it's just a very powerful thing, and to be able to see these athletes have the opportunity," Mckinney said.

The action wrapped up today at 8 and will continue from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 16th. The event is free for all to attend.

