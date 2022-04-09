McNamara feels confident in "unusual" quarterback battle

The Wolverines team captain completed 50 percent of his passes against Colorado State.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The big topic that continues to be of conversation for the Michigan football program to start the season is the quarterback battle.

That conversation has increased after the Wolverines' 51-7 victory over Colorado State to open the 2022 season.

Cade McNamara got the start on Saturday against the Rams. JJ McCarthy will make his first career start next Saturday against Hawaii.

In game one of 2022, McNamara did not have his best performance.

He completed 50 percent of his passes throwing for 136 yards to go along with one touchdown and one interception.

McNamara said it really looked like they played a first game of the season on the offensive side of the ball. He knows there are some kinks to work out. Additionally, the team captain says this quarterback battle is "unusual."

Cade McNamara says he had his best camp and wasn’t expecting to have to share starts with J.J. McCarthy. — Jamal Spencer (@JamalSpencerTV) September 3, 2022

McNamara understands that head coach Jim Harbaugh wants to make a decision on one player to start under center. But after McNamara had what he thinks is his best camp, he didn't think he would have to go through this quarterback battle.

"I was confident in the way I performed over camp," McNamara said. "Definitely felt that way. But, you know, it is just not my decision. Whatever it is, whatever my role is, I'm honored that my teammates recognize me for the role I have currently and that's about it."

In McCarthy's first start of the season against Hawaii, the Wolverines will kickoff at 8 p.m. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

