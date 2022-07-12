Meijer Scholar Athlete: Aaron Holstege

Allendale High School senior Aaron Holstege stands out among his peers.

ALLENDALE, Mich. — The latest Meijer Scholar Athlete of the week makes the most out of his time in the classroom and in sports, and the way he does that is by listening.

The star was named an All-State football player for the Falcons, and Holstege also shines on the wrestling mat.

Holstege loves focusing on his studies. He really appreciates math and has a 3.95 GPA to show for it.

The Falcons senior says he has learned to soak all information up like a sponge because listening goes a long way.

"First of all, you've got to be a good student in the classroom," Holstege said. "Work hard. Listen to your coaches be coachable. I learned it from my parents. You are just a high schooler and the coaches have so much more experience than you. You've got to listen to them and trust them even though sometimes, high schoolers, you think you know it all, but you really don't."