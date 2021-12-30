After rough 2020 season, Harbaugh brings the hype back to Michigan

Harbaugh has Michigan playing in its first College Football Playoff.

MIAMI — The hype is back at Michigan, and whether you like him or not, University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is largely responsible for it.

“Yeah, let's face it, it had died down a little bit,” Harbaugh said at an Orange Bowl press conference Thursday.

Coming off a 2 and 4 season that left many wondering if he’d be out of a job, Harbaugh ended up returning, but at a reduced rate. He had to swallow his pride, but he has no regrets. After all, this was about having another opportunity to coach his alma matter.

“There's no downside. Just really honored to be,” he said, smiling.

Yeah, but it is money. Right?

“I reacted. No big deal,” he said. “It didn't really mean anything to me. It's just money. Big deal.”

It was 50% less money for his base salary or roughly $4 million, but in the end, he’d get the last laugh after leading the Wolverines to a 12 and 1 season and their first appearance in the College Football Playoff.

Now as they get ready to play Georgia in the Orange Bowl, Harbaugh is feeling good.

“We're happy to be here, but not just happy to be here; it's been a tremendous amount of preparation that's gone into this game. We know the task at hand," Harbaugh said.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday in Miami.

