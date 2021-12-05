Michigan officially in College Football Playoff

The Wolverines will play Georgia in the Orange Bowl on New Year's Eve.

For the first time in school history, Michigan is in college football's final four.

The Wolverines were announced as a No. 2 seed Sunday afternoon. They will play third seed Georgia in the Orange Bowl on New Year’s Eve.

The other semifinal final game features top seed Alabama and fourth seed Cincinnati that same day in the Cotton Bowl.

Notre Dame and Ohio State were on the outside looking in, getting ranked fifth and sixth respectively.

Last night, the Wolverines won their first Big Ten title in 17 years, beating Iowa in the conference title game 42-3. U of M went 12-1 this year, with an 8-1 conference record.

