Michigan State ready for unique basketball season

EAST LANSING, Mich. — This Michigan State men's basketball season will be one of the most challenging in recent history. The Spartans have just 10 players on scholarship, but MSU is ready for whatever comes its way.

"I like where the program is going," Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo said.

A new season brings unique circumstances for the Spartans.

"Everybody is trying to find their own way," Izzo said. "Who is going to be the guy to step up?"

Izzo lost the three guys who led the Spartans in scoring last season. Gabe Brown and Marcus Bingham left a year of eligibility on the table to go pro, while former five-star guard Max Christie was drafted by the Lakers. On top of that, forward Julius Marble transferred to Texas A&M.

"Guys come in, guys leave," Michigan State sophomore guard Jaden Akins said. "It’s the next man up mentality. We all put in the work this off-season to be ready for those expanded roles."

To fill those roles and add more bodies to the team, Izzo could've looked for some talent from the transfer portal. But even with the few players on scholarship, Izzo didn’t go that route. He wanted to show loyalty to the guys who he recruited and stuck around.

"I’ve always said that you do have obligations to your kids," Izzo said. "If they're doing the things you need them to do, they deserve an opportunity. We’re trying to keep this program in the position that culture matters."

That culture better be intact as the Spartans play one of the most difficult non-conference schedules in the nation, but one of the most brutal schedules in Michigan State hoops history. They play Gonzaga, Kentucky, Villanova, Alabama and Notre Dame in some of those games.

"We can be damn good, guys, and start out 1-7," Izzo said. "Everybody get ready for it."

It’s a challenge the Spartans are definitely ready to experience.

"It’s kinda what you come here for really," Michigan State senior forward Malik Hall said. "If you are not excited to play some of the best people in the country, you’re not excited for basketball, quite honestly."

Izzo believes his team should be able to handle that gauntlet of a schedule because he feels his team has put their egos aside.

"I don’t have the drama of somebody thinking they're this or thinking they are that," Izzo said.

"We just know if we wanna win, we gotta put things aside and just play," Michigan State senior guard Tyson Walker said.

"We’re going to war together, and we're going to see what happens," Izzo said.

The Spartans will play a scrimmage against Tennessee on Sunday before opening up the year with an exhibition in East Lansing against Grand Valley State on Nov. 1.

