EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State Football player, Joe Bachie, has been declared ineligible by the Big Ten Conference for testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug, university officials released Thursday.

The football program is filing an appeal with the conference regarding the testing.

Head coach Mark Dantonio said this situation breaks his heart.

“Joe Bachie has built himself into an All-Big Ten middle linebacker and two-time team captain through his incredible work ethic and leadership skills...I know Joe is resilient and accountable," Dantonio said.

He said he and the program will continue to support Bachie, and he will forever be a Spartan.

Bachie also spoke out about the declaration, apologizing to his coaches, teammates and fans for putting him through this situation.

"All my career I’ve done my very best to represent Michigan State in a positive manner on and off the field," he said.

