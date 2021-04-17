MSU to allow limited spectators at annual spring game

Spectators will be required to wear masks, pass a symptom checklist before the game and maintain social distancing.

LANSING, Mich. — For the first time since 2019, fans will be attending the annual Michigan State University Spring Football Game on April 24.

Following guidelines set by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, 6,000 spectators will be allowed in Spartan Stadium. Only the lower-bowl seating areas will be utilized, which puts the stadium at 11 percent capacity.

“There’s a buzz building around the Spartan football program and I know our student-athletes and coaches will love to have fans in attendance, with many more tuning in on television and radio," said MSU Vice President and Athletic Director Bill Beekman.

Beginning Tuesday, April 20, Spartan Fund members in the top three donor levels will be able to claim up to four digital tickets from a limited allotment. Wednesday, April 21, tickets will be available beginning at 8 a.m. on MSU’s official athletic website, also with the ability to claim four tickets. That same day, MSU students will be able to claim one of 500 tickets allotted just for students.

“Our fans are hungry for football. We want to engage our fans and we understand that they are a vital part of our program," said MSU head coach Mel Tucker. "It’s a positive first step in connecting with our community and giving them a chance to see what our program is all about."

The event will require face masks and a mandatory health screening. Spectators will also be required to pass a symptom checklist before the game and maintain social distancing.

Full information on the COVID-19 protocol for the event can be found here.

