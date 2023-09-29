Here's how the Detroit Lions reacted to a Packers fan flipping them off

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The interaction lasted not even two seconds, but Detroit's Amon-Ra St. Brown had the perfect response to a Green Bay fan's unsavory gesture Thursday night.
And an Allegan County native captured that moment, gaining him fame on social media.
Lifelong Lions fan Zach Harig put a tweet out on X, the social media company formerly known as Twitter, tagging the team with his excitement to watch the game with his dad.
Little did the former sports journalist and now Hamilton Community Schools District Communications Coordinator know that tweet would land him the opportunity to go onto the sidelines at Lambeau Field Thursday night.
For traveling Lions fans, it was a great night to support the Pride: The Lions (3-1) beat the Packers 34-20.
Harig, mixed in with Packers fans, filmed wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown jogging off of the field.
Fans in blue cheered, while some Packers fans jeered. And one Green Bay fan leaned towards the field gesturing a middle finger at the player.
Amon-Ra St. Brown didn't skip a beat. He leaned forward, blew the bird a kiss, and continued his way off the field to celebrate the win.
The kiss from Amon-Ra St. Brown came after he had beer poured on him by a Packers fan in the 1st quarter. He scored the Lions' first touchdown of the game and took a Lambeau Leap into the stands when someone dumped beer on him in the stands.
