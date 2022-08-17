Lions great Jason Hanson buys into the 2022 Lions

While he has not watched his former team on Hard Knocks just yet, Hanson is excited about what his former Lions teammate Dan Campbell is cooking in Detroit.

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The West Michigan Whitecaps continued their "Made in Michigan Wednesdays" this week as they welcomed Lions legend Jason Hanson to LMCU Ballpark.

The former kicker is the Lions all-time leading scorer. He signed autographs and took pictures at the ballpark for two hours with fans who came out to meet him.

Hanson is also carefully watching what the Lions are putting together in 2022.

While he has not watched his former team on Hard Knocks, Hanson is excited about what his former Lions teammate Dan Campbell is cooking in Detroit.

He isn't screaming Super Bowl, but Hanson is intrigued about the Lions 2022 season.

"I'm over predicting what is going to happen with the Lions, but I do know this, I think there is a genuine excitement that everybody has because of what they did last season," Hanson said. "It was a terrible season. At the same time, I didn't think they were going to win a game for awhile. But they fought hard to the end. They didn't have any reason to do that."

"I think that speaks well of Coach Campbell, the staff and the players. They went into the offseason with some momentum. I think they have some things in place. I think we have a right to be excited about what they are doing," he said.

West Michigan baseball fans should also be excited for next week — "Made in Michigan Wednesdays" continue with Tigers legend Cecil Fielder coming to town.

