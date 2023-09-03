Chris Davidson Adams brings Stanley Cup home to Grandville

Davidson Adams decided to bring Lord Stanley to the Southside Ice Arena in Byron Center to allow hockey fans to take pictures with it.

BYRON CENTER, Mich. — If you win the Stanley Cup, you get to hoist it on the ice.

A few months later, you get to spend a day with the prestigious trophy.

Grandville native Chris Davidson Adams lifted the Stanley Cup in June as the Vegas Golden Knights won the organization's first ever championship.

On Sunday, it was his turn with the Cup.

Davidson Adams decided to bring Lord Stanley to the Southside Ice Arena in Byron Center to allow hockey fans to take pictures with it.

He said it did not seem real when the Golden Knights won it all, and today he was pinching himself when it showed up in his hometown.

"I thought it was important to bring the Stanley Cup back to Michigan as this was the place where I grew up, played youth hockey and got my start in hockey," Davidson Adams said.

The longtime equipment manager recalls seeing the Stanley Cup for the first time. It was back when he worked for the Muskegon Fury in 2004. He is just grateful he can give people the feeling he received when he laid eyes on the Stanley Cup almost 20 years ago.

"Seeing other people enjoy it," Davidson Adams said. "Seeing my family enjoy it. Other people getting to see it. Everybody I worked with in the organization with the Vegas Golden Knights, I can't say enough good things about the Vegas Golden Knights."

Hundreds showed up to see Lord Stanley, and it left an impression on many.

"Oh, it's spectacular," Southside Ice Arena hockey director Travis Richards said. "Smiles on everyone's faces. I think it's without a doubt the coolest trophy in sports. For him to come and bring the Stanley Cup for us, and let all of these kids have the opportunity to see it, is just spectacular."

The former Grand Rapids Griffins equipment manager was shocked to see the turnout in his hometown.

