Detroit Red Wings fans will be able to own a piece of the historic Joe Louis Area.

Seats from the arena are on sale for season ticket holders as of May 1, and they will go on sale to general public on May 12.

Seats will be sold in minimum sets of two and will start at $150 per seat. There will be additional fees for fans who request specific seats. Once purchased, the seats will be available for pick-up at the arena, or they can be shipped at a future date.

All seats will come with a signed Certificate of Authenticity.

Other parts of the arena will be sold in an online auction.

The Joe Louis Arena was home to the Detroit Red Wings from 1979 to 2017 when the team moved into the Little Caesars Arena. The Joe Louis Arena housed four Stanley Cup Championships, various sporting events and concerts and the 1980 Republican National Convention.

