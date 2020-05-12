x
No. 3 Ohio State has no problem with Spartans in 52-12 win

Now the big question is whether Ohio State’s regular-season finale against Michigan next weekend will be played.
Credit: AP
Michigan State running back Connor Heyward (11) stiff arms Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Justin Fields threw for two touchdowns and Haskell Garrett scored on an interception to lift No. 3 Ohio State to an easy 52-12 victory over Michigan State. 

The Buckeyes were able to take the field after a coronavirus-related cancellation the previous weekend. They were without coach Ryan Day and a few other members of the staff. Ohio State also had a list of 23 unavailable players, but none of that seemed to faze the Buckeyes.

Fields also ran for two touchdowns, and the Buckeyes led 28-0 at halftime. 

Now the big question is whether Ohio State’s regular-season finale against Michigan next weekend will be played. The Wolverines didn't play this weekend for virus-related reasons. 

