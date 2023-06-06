Portage native Carson Hocevar back at Berlin after NASCAR Cup Series debut

He made his NASCAR Sprint Cup series debut on Sunday when he raced in the Enjoy Illinois 300.

MARNE, Mich. — Carson Hocevar fulfilled a lifelong dream on Sunday and the 20-year old still hasn't come down from the clouds as he returns to west Michigan.

Hocevar is back in Michigan to race at Berlin on Wednesday in the Money in the Bank, an event he won in 2020 and 2021.

However, the Portage native has graduated to the big time. He made his NASCAR Sprint Cup series debut on Sunday when he raced in the Enjoy Illinois 300.

He was running 16th when a blown brake rotor ended his day. Despite the disappointing finish, Hocevar still needs someone to pinch him.

"It was so cool to be able to race on Sunday," Hocevar said. "To be able to see my heroes and be around all of the guys. I collected a lot of diecasts of a lot of the guys I was racing against. Now I get to be at intros, see their cars right next to mine, see some in my rear view mirror at times, which was nothing but a dream come true to be able to put a race suit on on Sunday afternoon."

On top of the cup series, Hocevar has also raced in the truck series this year. But he says nothing beats super late model racing at Berlin.

"It feels right back at home," Hocevar said. "There's no better feeling. Last year, I had to skip this race because I broke my ankle after Gateway. I get to run this race finally and be a part of this again. I will try and get another win here at a place I call home and the fact that I get to this after my debut on Sunday is super cool."