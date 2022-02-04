Shawn Horcoff takes over as Griffins general manager

The 15-year NHL vet will also serve as assistant GM of the Red Wings

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With Pat Verbeek leaving the Detroit Red Wings organization to take over the Anaheim Ducks, the Red Wings were in the market for a new general manager of the Griffins.

Turns out, they didn't have to wait very long or look very far to find his replacement.

Just a day after Verbeek left, the Griffins promoted Michigan State University alum, Shawn Horcoff, to run the Griffins. Horcoff will also serve as assistant GM of the Red Wings.

Horcoff spent 15 years in the NHL, tallying 186 goals as a center. After he retired in 2016, he's been working for the Detroit Red Wings as its director of player development. During that time, dating back to when Ryan Martin was the GM of the Red Wings, Horcoff had been studying up on what it would take to run things in Grand Rapids. That's why he believes he's ready for the gig.

"Obviously I had my role and my job to do but Ryan was always like listen, and it was continuous with Steve (Yzerman) and Pat, they said 'anytime you just want to be around the offices, you want to just kind of learn, and come sit around, you're more than welcome,'" said Horcoff about his time working as director of player development.

Horcoff is now responsible for personnel decisions, contract negotiations and player movement.

