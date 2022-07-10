Week 7 of West Michigan High School Football | 13 ON YOUR SIDELINES

13 ON YOUR SIDElines is here to bring you our most exciting slate of high school football so far this season in week seven.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's week seven of 13 ON YOUR SIDElines, sponsored by Rant Insurance Group.

Our Game of the Week highlights North Muskegon vs. Ravenna.

PART 1: North Muskegon vs. Ravenna, Reeths Puffer vs. Zeeland West, Wayland vs. South Christian, West Catholic vs. Fruitport.

Ravenna and North Muskegon are thriving in the newly revamped West Michigan Conference.

Both are in a position to win a championship in the Rivers Division. But first they have to go through each other in our 13 On Your Sidelines Game of the Week.

North Muskegon shuts out Ravenna 28-7.

Wayland falls to Zeeland West 30-12.

South Christian tops Wayland 21-14.

Fruitport wins over West Catholic 28-20.

PART 2: Protector of the Week, Hopkins vs. Sparta, Big Rapids vs. Tri County, Kent City vs. Reed City, Lowell vs. Grand Rapids Christian.

Belding and Hopkins are the last teams left with undefeated conference records in the O-K Silver. But Sparta is nipping at their heels and tonight the Spartans hosted Hopkins. The Spartans win 34-14.

Big Rapids takes Tri County 27-26.

Reed City shuts out Kent City 52-0.

Lowell comes out victorious over Grand Rapids Christian 56-14.

PART 3: Week 7 MVP, Holland Christian vs. Unity Christian, Allendale vs. Coopersville.

Since starting the season 0 and 2, Unity Christian has gone on a tear. Tonight the Crusaders traveled to Holland Christian looking for their fifth straight victory. And Unity Christian would continue that streak, beating Holland Christian 49-20.

Coopersville comes out on top against Allendale 37-0.

OTHER SCORES:

