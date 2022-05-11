West Catholic wins district championship over Constantine

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For the first time since 2017, the West Catholic High School football team has won a district title.
The Falcons were dominant in every since of the word Saturday afternoon with the 50-24 win over Constantine.
Air Force commit and West Catholic senior Tim Kloska rushed for five touchdowns in the victory.
Charlie Debruyn also ran for a touchdown.
This is the Falcons' first year under head coach Landon Grove.
