West Catholic wins district championship over Constantine

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For the first time since 2017, the West Catholic High School football team has won a district title.

The Falcons were dominant in every since of the word Saturday afternoon with the 50-24 win over Constantine.

Air Force commit and West Catholic senior Tim Kloska rushed for five touchdowns in the victory.

Charlie Debruyn also ran for a touchdown.

This is the Falcons' first year under head coach Landon Grove.

