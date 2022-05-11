x
West Catholic wins district championship over Constantine

The Falcons came out victorious 50-24.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For the first time since 2017, the West Catholic High School football team has won a district title.

The Falcons were dominant in every since of the word Saturday afternoon with the 50-24 win over Constantine.

Air Force commit and West Catholic senior Tim Kloska rushed for five touchdowns in the victory.

Charlie Debruyn also ran for a touchdown. 

This is the Falcons' first year under head coach Landon Grove. 

