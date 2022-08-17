Whitecaps retake lead in Midwest League standings with 10-2 victory over Lake County

West Michigan scored six runs in the seventh inning.

Example video title will go here for this video

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The Whitecaps took care of business for the second straight night against Lake County to take down the Captains 10-2.

With the victory, West Michigan is now all alone on top of the Midwest League East standings. If the Whitecaps hold on to the division lead, they will head to the postseason.

Back on top. pic.twitter.com/iLuEDodNCz — West Michigan Whitecaps (@wmwhitecaps) August 18, 2022

The Whitecaps trailed 2-1 in the 7th inning, but had runners on second and third. Thanks to a throwing error by Captains third baseman Gabriel Rodriguez on a Jose King groundball, two runs were able to score to give the Whitecaps the 3-2 lead.

West Michigan then added two more runs when Tigers 2022 first round pick Jace Jung hits a 2-RBI single to right center field. That was his first hit at LMCU Ballpark.

Later in the inning, the Captains would walk in a run and the Whitecaps would score its sixth run on an Austin Murr infield single.

The Whitecaps added some more insurance in the 8th inning, thanks to a Jake Holton RBI single and a RBI double by Jace Jung. Jung would score later in the inning on a wild pitch by Lake County.

Whitecaps pitcher Brant Hurter recorded seven strikeouts in five innings while Matt Walker struck out five Captains in three innings.

The Whitecaps have won two games in a row and lead the Captains by one game in the Midwest League East Standings.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.