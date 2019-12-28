MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Regulators say high levels of multiple contaminants have been found in soil and groundwater at an old industrial site in suburban Detroit.

The inspection was triggered by the discovery of a yellow-green substance along Interstate 696 more than a week ago.

The state says there's no risk to drinking water intakes on Lake St. Clair.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is expected to make dozens of soil borings at the former Electro-Plating Services in Madison Heights.

Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller calls the site a disaster.

